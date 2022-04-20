Police ‘concerned for safety’ of missing Derbyshire man last sighted three days ago

Police are growing concerned for the safety of a Derbyshire man who was last seen on Easter Sunday.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 12:44 pm
Updated Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 4:12 pm

Darren Terzoni, from South Normanton, was last seen around 8.30am on Sunday, April 17. He is white, around 5ft 6in, and has short ginger hair and a beard.

The 53-year-old was last seen wearing a grey coat, black tracksuit bottoms, brown boots and a red bobble hat as pictured.

If you have seen Darren, or know where he might be, please contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 87-170422:

Darren was last seen in South Normanton on Sunday, wearing the clothes he is pictured in here.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

