News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police ‘concerned for safety’ of missing Derbyshire 15-year-old last seen a week ago

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a Derbyshire teen who went missing seven days ago.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 9:32 am
Updated Thursday, 1st September 2022, 9:32 am

Aiman Salih-Mohamoud-Sliman, 15, was last seen in the Normanton area of Derby on Thursday, August 25.

He is around six feet tall, and officers are concerned for his safety.

READ THIS: Derbyshire biker praises police officer who saved his life after suffering heart problems and collapsing at the side of the road

The public are being asked to report any sightings of Aiman.

Most Popular

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 1091-250822:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

PoliceDerbyshireFacebookNormantonTwitter