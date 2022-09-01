Police ‘concerned for safety’ of missing Derbyshire 15-year-old last seen a week ago
Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a Derbyshire teen who went missing seven days ago.
Aiman Salih-Mohamoud-Sliman, 15, was last seen in the Normanton area of Derby on Thursday, August 25.
He is around six feet tall, and officers are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 1091-250822:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.