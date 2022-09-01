Police ‘concerned for safety’ of missing Derbyshire 15-year-old last seen a week ago

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aiman Salih-Mohamoud-Sliman, 15, was last seen in the Normanton area of Derby on Thursday, August 25.

He is around six feet tall, and officers are concerned for his safety.

The public are being asked to report any sightings of Aiman.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 1091-250822:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101