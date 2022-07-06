Police ‘concerned for safety’ of missing 15-year-old from Derbyshire

Jaida Cooke was last seen at her home in Kilburn, near Belper, at 11.00am on Tuesday, July 5.
The 15-year-old, who is around 5ft 2in, was last seen wearing black trainers, blue jeans, a grey hooded top and a yellow parka coat with fur around the hood. She was also carrying a handbag.
Jaida has links to the Belper, Derby, Heanor, Nottingham and Long Eaton areas.
Anyone who may have seen Jaida, or those with information about her whereabouts, are urged to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference number 1099-050722:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101.