Police ‘concerned for safety’ of missing 15-year-old from Derbyshire

Police are concerned for the safety of a Derbyshire teenager who was last sighted yesterday.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 4:15 pm

Jaida Cooke was last seen at her home in Kilburn, near Belper, at 11.00am on Tuesday, July 5.

The 15-year-old, who is around 5ft 2in, was last seen wearing black trainers, blue jeans, a grey hooded top and a yellow parka coat with fur around the hood. She was also carrying a handbag.

Jaida has links to the Belper, Derby, Heanor, Nottingham and Long Eaton areas.

Anyone who can help officers find Jaida is asked to contact the police.

Anyone who may have seen Jaida, or those with information about her whereabouts, are urged to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference number 1099-050722:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101.

