Police called to incident amid concerns for safety of woman along busy A-road near Chesterfield

Police were called to concerns for the safety of a woman outside Chesterfield yesterday evening.

Derbyshire Police were called to concerns for the safety of a woman, just before 5.20pm on Thursday, July 4

Officers were subsequently deployed to Market Street, between Clay Cross and North Wingfield.

