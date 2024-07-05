Police called to incident amid concerns for safety of woman along busy A-road near Chesterfield
Police were called to concerns for the safety of a woman outside Chesterfield yesterday evening.
Derbyshire Police were called to concerns for the safety of a woman, just before 5.20pm on Thursday, July 4
Officers were subsequently deployed to Market Street, between Clay Cross and North Wingfield.
A force spokesperson confirmed today (Friday, July 5) that the incident along the A6175 was resolved safely.
