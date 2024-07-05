Police called to incident amid concerns for safety of woman along busy A-road near Chesterfield

By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th Jul 2024, 11:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police were called to concerns for the safety of a woman outside Chesterfield yesterday evening.

Derbyshire Police were called to concerns for the safety of a woman, just before 5.20pm on Thursday, July 4

Officers were subsequently deployed to Market Street, between Clay Cross and North Wingfield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: New Bolsover MP says “the change starts now” – as outgoing Mark Fletcher warns against slide towards “even more bankrupt politics”

A force spokesperson confirmed today (Friday, July 5) that the incident along the A6175 was resolved safely.

Related topics:PoliceChesterfield PoliceClay Cross

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.