Police appeal to locate missing Derbyshire man last seen five days ago

Benjamin was last seen in the Littleover area of Derby on Monday, April 10 at 7.15am.

The 42-year-old is 6ft 1ins tall and has brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, khaki trousers, and grey trainers.

He has links to Derby and the Atherstone area of Warwickshire.

Anyone with information about his current whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 318-100423:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

