News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
13 minutes ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
22 minutes ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
58 minutes ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England
2 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
2 hours ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video

Police appeal to locate missing Derbyshire man last seen five days ago

Officers are urging members of the public to help them trace a Derbyshire man who went missing earlier this week.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Apr 2023, 15:52 BST- 1 min read

Benjamin was last seen in the Littleover area of Derby on Monday, April 10 at 7.15am.

The 42-year-old is 6ft 1ins tall and has brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, khaki trousers, and grey trainers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has links to Derby and the Atherstone area of Warwickshire.

Benjamin was last seen in Derby on April 10.Benjamin was last seen in Derby on April 10.
Benjamin was last seen in Derby on April 10.
Most Popular

READ THIS: Finley Boden: Inspector leading Chesterfield murder investigation says it's the most ‘shocking case' he's worked on

Anyone with information about his current whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 318-100423:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:DerbyshirePoliceFacebookWarwickshire