Police appeal to find mother and baby son missing from Derbyshire town
Police are appealing to help find a mother and her baby son who have gone missing from Belper.
Janice Hughes, 35, and her son were reported missing from their home on Becksitch Lane, Belper, shortly before 1.30am this morning.
Janice, who is originally from Surrey, is understood to have her 10-month-old son with her.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “We are very concerned for the safety of Janice Hughes and her baby son who are missing from Belper.
“We are keen to locate them to ensure that they are safe and well.”
Janice is described as white, of slim build, with blue eyes and has a heart tattoo on her neck.
If you have seen them, or know where they might be, please contact Derbyshire Police quoting reference 40 of December 14.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/
Phone – call 101