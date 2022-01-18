Police appeal to find missing man thought to be in Derbyshire amidst ‘concerns for his safety’
Officers are asking the public to help them locate a missing man who is believed to have been camping in Derbyshire.
Steven May was reported missing from the Sutton-in-Ashfield area on Wednesday, January 12.
He is thought to have been in the Matlock and Matlock Bath area in the last few days, and also in the north-east of Derbyshire. Steven is believed to be camping in his blue Mercedes Benz van.
Steven is white, of slim build and is around 5ft 7ins tall. He is described as having brown hair and when last sighted, he was wearing a navy, maroon and orange raincoat with blue joggers.
Officers are concerned for his safety, and anyone who can help should contact Derbyshire Police and quote reference number 905 of Sunday, January 16. Nottinghamshire Police can also be contacted on 101, and anyone reporting information should quote incident number 0305 of Saturday, January 15.