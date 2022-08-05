Colin Tatham was last seen at around 9.30am on Thursday, August 4 on Acorn Drive, Belper.
The 70-year-old is described as around 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build, with short grey hair and stubble. He sometimes wears glasses and was wearing a checked flat cap, denim jacket, jeans and trainers.
Officers are concerned for Colin’s safety. If you have seen Colin, or know where he may be, please contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference 453 of August 4:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.