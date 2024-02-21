Finley is described as being around 5ft 11ins tall and of a slim build with short brown hair.

The 16-year-old was last seen at around 6pm on Monday February 19, wearing black and grey jogging bottoms, black trainers and a black puffer jacket.

Anyone who has seen Finley, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 1011 of 19 February:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.