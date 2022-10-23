Police appeal for help finding Derbyshire teenager missing since Saturday

Tamara Marciniak, 14, was last seen in Chatsworth Avenue.

The 14-year-old, who is, slim, 5ft 5ins tall and has straight blonde hair, was last seen wearing black cargo trousers and a black top.

Anyone who has seen Tamara – who has links to the Shirebrook and Mansfield Woodhouse – is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 672-221022:

Tamara Marciniak, 14, is missing from Langwith Junction

Facebook – send a private message to the Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – There are several crime reporting tools on the website or use the online contact form

Phone – call 101