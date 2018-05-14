Police appeal for help after Derbyshire man dies in crash

Police have issued a plea for information after a 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Morton.

Robert Leahy, 38, was driving a black Ford Fiesta along Higham Lane when the car left the road at around 11.40am on Saturday, May 12.

Mr Leahy, of Ripley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said; "We are appealing for witnesses and possible dash cam footage from anyone who thinks they saw the vehicle prior to the collision or witnessed the crash itself."

If you have any information, please contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting incident 339 of May 12.

