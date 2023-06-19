The collision occurred at the junction of Woodville Road and Tower Road just before 9.20 pm on Saturday, June 17 and involved a white Ford Fiesta and a green Benelli 125cc motorcycle.

The rider, an 18-year-old from Swadlincote, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in hospital in critical condition. His family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident – in particular any drivers with dashcam footage that may be able to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 23*372094:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

