Police and fire crews attend A57 Bamford collision

Fire crews from Bradwell attended a collision on Snake Road, Bamford in the early hours of this morning (March 24).

The incident happened at around 12:35am.

All persons were out of the vehicle on the arrival of the fire crews, so the incident was left in the care of Derbyshire Constabulary.

Snake Road, Bamford

Snake Road, Bamford