Police and fire crews attend A57 Bamford collision

Fire crews from Bradwell attended a collision on Snake Road, Bamford in the early hours of this morning (March 24). The incident happened at around 12:35am. All persons were out of the vehicle on the arrival of the fire crews, so the incident was left in the care of Derbyshire Constabulary.