Police and fire and rescue teams attend as house on fire in Chesterfield

Derbyshire police and fire and rescue service were called out following reports of a house fire in Chesterfield.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 15th Apr 2024, 17:16 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 17:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police officers were called by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service to a property on Higher Albert Street in Chesterfield just before 3pm today (April 15) following reports of a house fire.

Police have confirmed that no serious injuries have been reported and the fire is believed to be out.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “At this time, we do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances.”

Related topics:PoliceDerbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.