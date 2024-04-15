Police and fire and rescue teams attend as house on fire in Chesterfield
Derbyshire police and fire and rescue service were called out following reports of a house fire in Chesterfield.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police officers were called by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service to a property on Higher Albert Street in Chesterfield just before 3pm today (April 15) following reports of a house fire.
Police have confirmed that no serious injuries have been reported and the fire is believed to be out.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “At this time, we do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.