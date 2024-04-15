Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police officers were called by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service to a property on Higher Albert Street in Chesterfield just before 3pm today (April 15) following reports of a house fire.

Police have confirmed that no serious injuries have been reported and the fire is believed to be out.

