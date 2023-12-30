Police and ambulance teams at incident in Chesterfield town centre
Police and ambulance teams are at an incident in Chesterfield town centre.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Eye witnesses say the incident involved a collision between a vehicle and two cyclists on New Beetwell Street, in Chesterfield, at the bottom of the Pavements shopping precinct.
A number of emergency-service vehicles are currently at the scene.
More on this breaking incident as we get it.