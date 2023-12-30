News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Police and ambulance teams at incident in Chesterfield town centre

Police and ambulance teams are at an incident in Chesterfield town centre.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 30th Dec 2023, 14:00 GMT
Eye witnesses say the incident involved a collision between a vehicle and two cyclists on New Beetwell Street, in Chesterfield, at the bottom of the Pavements shopping precinct.

A number of emergency-service vehicles are currently at the scene.

More on this breaking incident as we get it.

