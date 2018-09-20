Plans lodged to build 450 homes in village

Plans have been lodged to build up to 450 homes at the former ‘eyesore’ Whitwell Colliery site.

The proposals by The Welbeck Esates Company also include employment land, public open space, retail store and offices as well parking and drop off area for Whitwell Railway Station.

The homes will be a mix of two to four bedroom, detached and semi-detached properties.

The plans state: “The redevelopment of this site is a leading regeneration opportunity for the district and county. It presents a highly positive solution to the long-term presence of a vacant, unattractive brownfield site that local residents have long deemed an ‘eyesore’.”

According to the planning documents, the development will:

• Bring the site back from its long term vacant status

• Help to meet a housing need

• Choice of housing and opportunities for first time buyers

• Provide employment opportunities of benefit to Whitwell and Hodthorpe

• Support local services and amenities

• Provide walking and cycling routes

The proposals state that Derbyshire County Council has confirmed local schools cannot accommodate all the children generated by the development. As such, financial contributions of more than £683,000 will go towards 60 infant school places at Whitwell Primary School, by means of additional classroom facilities and more than £1.1m towards 68 secondary school places at Heritage High School, by means of additional classroom facilities.

In total, it is stated the development will take around seven years to complete.

The plans add that the colliery site is ‘one of the last remaining strategic brownfield sites in the Bolsover district’. It has laid vacant since 1986 when the colliery closed, and was cleared the following year.

The planning documents can be viewed on the Bolsover District Council website using the reference number 18/00452/OUT.