Planning permission approved for refurbishment of Chesterfield IT firm’s HQ

Planning permission has been secured for the full refurbishment of Old Birdholme House on Derby Road, Chesterfield, the headquarters of successful technology business, CCS Media, after plans for the redevelopment plan were drawn up by Derbyshire-based Matthew Montague Architects.

CCS Media has 13 offices across the UK with their headquarters being located at Old Birdholme House in Chesterfield. CCS Media has been based in Chesterfield for 40 years.

Chesterfield Borough Council has granted planning permission for internal structural alterations and major refurbishment of the Grade II Listed commercial building.

A glimpse inside of how the new offices will look.

A spokesperson for Matthew Montague Architects said: “The refurbishment of the 330 square meter building was specifically developed for our client (CCS Media Ltd.) to enable them to create facilities that will carry the business forward for the foreseeable future and cement their position as a major employer in the Chesterfield area by providing facilities that enable the business to retain and strengthen the workforce; creating and sustaining employment.

"The refurbishment will see an increase in open plan working spaces, improved accessibility and diversity, provision of a new, large, flexible training space and more intelligent energy efficiency. Plus, retaining, exposing and displaying more of the historic features of the building.

