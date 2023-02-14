Planners urged to approve Derbyshire hotel and restaurant's car park plans

The Devonshire Arms, in Middle Handley, currently has a small car park, which is inadequate due to the fact that up to 200 customers visit per day and there are dozens of staff members. The car park is often full, forcing customers to park on the narrow adjacent lane.

Now Derbyshire County Council's Traffic Team has proposed the introduction of double yellow lines close to the building, further limiting the availability of nearby parking.

The Devonshire Arms

In a bid to help solve the parking issue, an agreement has been reached to rent an adjoining field, providing a further 30 parking spaces.

Derbyshire Police and the Highways Department are in favour of the plans, but the Planning Application has met opposition due it being on green belt land.

An online petition, launched a week ago, aims to help put pressure on planners to approve the application. The target is for 500 signatures and over 400 people have already pledged their support. Comments made by supporters of the appeal include the following:

Matthew Dack: “I park regularly on the roadside because the car park isn’t big enough and I don’t want my car to keep getting damaged by parking on the roadside as it has been several times now.”

Walter Scattergood: “At present the parking is inadequate and very dangerous for vehicles and pedestrians alike. Something must be done.”

Poppi Ackernley: “I regularly park on the road as car park is always full and when I have my child with me, we feel very unsafe crossing the road as there is a sharp corner.”

John Tompkins, who runs The Devonshire Arms with his family, said: “Over the last five years, we have built up ‘The Dev’ to be an extremely popular venue.

“We have an amazing customer base and with one Rosette and 5 Star accommodation, we have customers who travel from far and wide to visit us.

"The proposed introduction of double yellow lines will cause further problems for visitors. We desperately need more car parking spaces to improve the safety and make it more convenient for everyone, especially customers and local residents.”