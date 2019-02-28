Pictures show how former Staveley Works site could look as plans take step forward
These artist's impressions show how the former Staveley Works site could look in the future.
As reported yesterday, a planning application has been submitted to build up to 700 new homes at the location.
The proposed redevelopment also includes new wildlife habitats and a marina on the Chesterfield Canal. Picture: Gillespies.
New retail and community facilities would also be provided. Picture: Gillespies.
The first homes are expected to be available in around five years' time while redevelopment is scheduled to last around 10 years in total. Picture: Gillespies.
During the building and infrastructure work, the development promises to create around 200 construction jobs. Picture: Gillespies.
