PIctures show aftermath of Derbyshire road crash between car and motorbike

These pictures show the aftermath of a collision between a car and motorbike, which saw the rider taken to hospital for treatment

By Hezzie James
1 hour ago

The collision happened at 3.45pm on Wednesday, February 8, on Creswell Road, in Clowne. The biker, who is understood to be from Worksop, was taken to hospital by air ambulance but police later said his injuries were not life-threatening.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “We responded to a report of a collision on Creswell Road in Clowne just after 3.45pm on Wednesday 8 February.

“A Vauxhall Astra car had collided with a Yamaha motorcycle. The incident caused the road to be closed at the junction of Station Road, but it has since reopened.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance were in attendance and the man riding the motorcycle was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life threatening.”

1. Emergency vehicles

Emergency vehicles at the scene of the collision (pic Hezzie James)

2. Ambulance

The biker being treated in the back of an ambulance (pic Hezzie James)

3. Police

Police were in attendance at the scene of the collision, which happened on Wednesday afternoon (pic Hezzie James)

4. Closure

The road had to be closed while the biker was treated (pic by Hezzie James)

