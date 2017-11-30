PICTURES: Part of M1 shut after several vehicles crash

Part of the M1 is closed this morning after a serious crash involving several vehicles.

All three main emergency services were called to the collision on the northbound stretch between junctions 29A for Markham Vale and 30 for Barlborough shortly before 6am.

Currently, three out of four lanes are closed.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "A broken down lorry was struck by another vehicle and, a short time later, several other vehicles collided on the same stretch."

Thankfully, nobody has suffered life-threatening or serious injuries, according to Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit.

Officers said the incident is causing 'significant tailbacks' and 'long delays' on the motorway and urged motorists to 'seek other routes until further notice'.

A Highways England spokesman said: "Extensive clean-up and recovery work is required."

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Derbyshire police on 101, quoting incident 88 of today.

