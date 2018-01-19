PICTURES: Official opening of new joint headquarters for Derbyshire Police and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

The official opening of the Joint Police and Fire Headquarters (HQ) and Joint Training Centre for Derbyshire Constabulary and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has taken place today (Friday).

Speaking at the official opening, Police and Crime Commissioner, Hardyal Dhindsa, said: “There are more plans already in the pipeline and we will continue to work together to provide a rationalised operational resource that enhances the way in which policing services, and fire and rescue services, are delivered in Derbyshire.”

Fire Officer/Chief Executive, Terry McDermott, said: “Todays official opening is a significant milestone in the ongoing successful collaboration between Derbyshire Constabulary and Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service.

“Our impressive headquarters building delivers a modern, fit-for-purpose environment which meets the needs of both organisations. The open plan setting allows employees from police and fire to work side by side, giving them the opportunity to learn from each other and explore joint initiatives and ways of working.

“The Joint Training Centre, really does exude excellence. A purpose built training centre, the first of its kind, provides a fitting environment for our excellent staff to learn their individual crafts and more importantly, where they can come together to train and improve the interoperability between our services.

“I am very excited to see this new facility already full and being used and I’m looking forward to seeing the next generation of firefighters start the journey of their career using impressive facilities.”

Chief Constable, Peter Goodman, said: “Both police and fire staff have occupied the Joint Police and Fire HQ now for the last 16 months and it is proving to be very fit-for-purpose.

“Staff from both agencies have been working together professionally and have enjoyed getting to know new people on a personal level too.

“The new Joint Training Centre has state of the art facilities which are shared by both organisations. It is a perfect example of joint working and I encourage the ongoing work to look how blue light services can collaborate.”