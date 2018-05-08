PICTURES: Carnival feel at Chesterfield’s sun-soaked May Day parade

Glorious sunshine gave Chesterfield’s annual May Day parade a carnival feel as residents enjoyed music and entertainment in the town centre.

Chesterfield hosts the most prestigious May Day gala in the country – held every year since May Day became a bank holiday in 1978.

PICTURES: Chesterfield May Day rally

The day began with people assembling outside Chesterfield Town Hall.

With banners aloft, a march was led through the town by the Ireland Colliery Brass Band.

Len McCluskey, the leader of Britain’s biggest union, UNITE, was the main speaker.