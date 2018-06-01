PICTURES: Anti-fracking protesters return outside Danesmoor drilling firm

Anti-fracking protesters have returned outside a drilling firm near Danesmoor.

These pictures show the protesters outside Marriott PR Drilling Ltd today.

Anti fracking protesters, Scott Breen and Richard Ellis attached to the lock-on devise outside Marriott P R Drilling Ltd in Danesmoor.

The company has been the subject of a number of protests in recent times due to its links with shale gas firm Cuadrilla.

According to its website, ‘The Marriott Drilling Group is the largest onshore deep drilling company based in the United Kingdom operating 20 drilling and workover rigs and a wide range of drilling and associated services to the oil, gas, shale gas, gas storage, coal, CBM, mining, water and geothermal industries’.

Later this month, a public inquiry will be held into the plans by oil and chemical giant, Ineos, to carry out underground drilling on Bramley Moor Lane, Marsh Lane.