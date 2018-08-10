Pictures and video show large moorland fire on The Roaches

Firefighters from Derbyshire are continuing to help colleagues in Staffordshire with a large moorland fire on The Roaches.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said there were still eight appliances at the scene, along with two specialist vehicles including two water carriers from Derbyshire, and water tankers from Severn Trent Water.

Crews have been at the scene of the large moorland fire since Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters tackling 'substantial' grass fire at the Roaches

People are being urged to avoid the area, and keep doors and windows closed because of the smoke.

Large fire creates 'smoke plume' which can be seen over Derbyshire

On Thursday, the area was evacuated with the help of Staffordshire Police and the force's helicopter, which checked the area for members of the public.

One resident was treated by West Midlands Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service are now taking donations for firefighters involved in the fire, of non perishable food and drinks. Donations can be taken to Leek Community Fire Station between 9am and 5pm.

These photos and video of the scene were captured by Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press.