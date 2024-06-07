A fire has broken out at a house in Burley Hill, near Duffield just after 11 am today (June 7).

Fire crews from Ascot Drive Fire Station, Nottingham Road Fire Station, Kingsway Fire Station and Belper Fire Station are currently in attendance.

In a statement published online a spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “A considerable amount of smoke can be seen in the area. Residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed if affected.”

The fire has severely damaged the roof of the property.

There are currently no road closures in place.

As of 4 pm fire crews and Derbyshire police are still in attendance and there is smoke in the area.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters are currently dealing with a house fire on Burley Hill in Duffield.

“Crews from Nottingham Road, Kingsway and Belper, supported by Ascot Drive with an aerial ladder platform and Ashbourne with a water carrier, are in attendance after receiving a call at 11.10 hours.

“Nobody was in the property at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported. Smoke from the incident can be seen in the Duffield area.

“Local residents are advised to keep their windows and doors closed while emergency services deal with the incident.”

1 . House fire in Burley Hill A fire has broken out at a house in Burley Hill, near Duffield just after 11 am today (June 7). Photo: Brian Eyre, Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

2 . House fire in Burley Hill No blaze is currently visible but the fire has severely damaged the roof of the property. Photo: Brian Eyre, Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

3 . House fire in Burley Hill Brian Eyre, Derbyshire Times Fire crews from Ascot Drive Fire Station, Nottingham Road Fire Station, Kingsway Fire Station and Belper Fire Station are currently in attendance. Photo: Brian Eyre, Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

4 . House fire in Burley Hill In a statement published online Derbyshire Fire and Rescue urged residents to keep their windows and doors closed. Photo: Brian Eyre, Derbyshire Times Photo Sales