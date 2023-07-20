News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Pets killed in fire that engulfed Derbyshire house

A number of pets have died following a house fire in Amber Valley.
By Oliver McManus
Published 20th Jul 2023, 10:37 BST- 1 min read

Firefighters from Heanor Fire Station, Ilkeston Community Fire Station, and Eastwood Fire Station rushed to Marlpool yesterday morning (Wednesday, July 19) at around 10am.

Crews were initially concerned that people could be trapped inside the property on Sunningdale Avenue. Upon arrival firefighters found the house ‘fully developed’ in fire and requested further resources to help tackle the blaze.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Breathing Apparatus crews were swiftly deployed to search for casualties and extinguish the fire.

Firefighters rushed to the blazeFirefighters rushed to the blaze
Firefighters rushed to the blaze
Most Popular

Numerous cats were saved from the fire but unfortunately other treasured pets weren't so lucky despite the best efforts of the crews to extinguish the fire and resuscitate them.

Fortunately the occupants of the house were out at the time and no-one needed to be rescued.

The incident has been handed over to fire investigation and the police to determine the cause of the blaze.

Derbyshire police has been approached for comment.

Related topics:PetsDerbyshire