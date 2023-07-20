Firefighters from Heanor Fire Station, Ilkeston Community Fire Station, and Eastwood Fire Station rushed to Marlpool yesterday morning (Wednesday, July 19) at around 10am.

Crews were initially concerned that people could be trapped inside the property on Sunningdale Avenue. Upon arrival firefighters found the house ‘fully developed’ in fire and requested further resources to help tackle the blaze.

Breathing Apparatus crews were swiftly deployed to search for casualties and extinguish the fire.

Firefighters rushed to the blaze

Numerous cats were saved from the fire but unfortunately other treasured pets weren't so lucky despite the best efforts of the crews to extinguish the fire and resuscitate them.

Fortunately the occupants of the house were out at the time and no-one needed to be rescued.

The incident has been handed over to fire investigation and the police to determine the cause of the blaze.