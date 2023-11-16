Person dies after being hit by train near Chesterfield after police and paramedics called to scene
British Transport Police (BTP) were called to a rail line near Chesterfield at 9.41am today after receiving reports of a casualty on the tracks.
A BTP spokesperson said: “Officers attended alongside paramedics, however sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances leading up to their death.”
East Midlands Railway (EMR) have been advised to expect the line to be closed for the remainder of the day to allow police investigations to be completed.
Trains cannot run between Derby and Chesterfield while these investigations are underway. Trains on EMR’s London St Pancras to Sheffield route will be diverted where possible, adding up to 40 minutes to journey times.Trains that cannot be diverted will start and terminate at Derby, and will not call at Chesterfield or Sheffield.
Rail replacement buses are operating between Derby and Chesterfield. These are showing in customer systems as they are confirmed, so passengers are urged to check online journey planners for the latest details.
Normal service is expected to resume on the route tomorrow (Friday, November 17). For further details, head to the EMR website here.