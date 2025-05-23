“Your support, smiles, conversations, and loyalty have meant the world to us”: Popular Chesterfield café announces sudden closure

A popular Chesterfield café has announced it is set to close its doors next week.

Amanda's Café at the Monkey Park in Brampton, Chesterfield, will welcome its last customers on Thursday, May 29.

Amanda, who runs the café, broke the news on Facebook, thanking customers and volunteers for their support.

She said: “After much thought and reflection, I’ve made the difficult decision to leave Monkey Park and close Amanda’s Cafe. My last day of service will be Thursday 29th May.

“I would like to extend my deepest thanks to each and every one of you who has walked through our doors over the last few months.

"Your support, smiles, conversations, and loyalty have meant the world to us. This community has been the heart of our cafe, and we’re incredibly grateful to have been a part of your days – whether it was for your morning coffee, a quick bite, or attending one of our lovely groups.

“Also to our incredible volunteers and helpers – your time, energy, and dedication brought warmth and life to every corner of this space. We truly couldn’t have done it without you.

“Though this chapter is coming to a close, the memories we've made together will always stay with us. Thank you for being part of our journey.”

Amanda's Café first opened its doors in December and quickly proved to be very popular with a great selection of delicious and affordable food and drink options, including children’s meals starting at just £1.95.

Monkey Park has issued a statement on the closure of Amanda's Café and its impact on the future of the Monkey Park community hub.

The statement reads: “All of the Monkey Park team would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Amanda, for the warm, welcoming space with a café that offered good value food and drink. We are also very grateful to all the volunteers and helpers who made this possible.

“Having the café open for the last six months has helped many people in our community access Monkey Park's public living room space: to meet neighbours, make friends and take part in support and activity groups.

"Amanda has generously welcomed volunteers from the local community as well as young people wanting work experience. We will all miss the café. Thank you again Amanda.

“As there will be no one to open the community hub space, this will temporarily close while we review options. The social meals, co-working office space, bike work room hire will operate as normal. Some of our groups that run in cafe opening hours, including Stay and Play, will not be running.

“Monkey Park is holding the space on behalf of you and the local community. We want take this opportunity to involve everyone in the next stage. We want to hear your views and give you the chance to take part.

"We need more people to help with the day to day operation and the leadership of Monkey Park Community Hub, including the café.”

A community open meeting regarding the future of the hub will be hosted at 5pm on Wednesday, May 28. Everyone is welcome to join and free refreshments will be provided.

Any questions or offers in relation to the community hub should be directed to Valerie on [email protected] or submitted via a private message to Monkey Park Facebook Page.