Your suggestions for Derbyshire's best-looking dogs

We selected just a few great photos for you to look at from the hundreds which were submitted to our Facebook page
Undefined: readMore
1. Milo
'My gorgeous Milo' - submitted by Kelly Noton
Photo: Kelly Noton
2. Meg
Amy Bown nominated 'our gorgeous collie Meg'
Photo: Amy Bown
3. Bobby
Tamara Jane Greatorex Hughes nominated 'My beautiful happy cavalier Bobby'
Photo: Tamara Jane Greatorex Hughes
4. Bentley
Sharon Cowell: Our Jack Russell Terrier, Bentley. He was a rescue from the RSPCA. We were his third home in three years and he had been stabbed in his previous home !
Photo: Sharon Cowell