Derbyshire's best looking dogs

Your suggestions for Derbyshire's best-looking dogs

As the world’s ugliest dog has just been crowned, we wanted to know which is Derbyshire’s most handsome dog.

By Brian Eyre
Friday, 1st July 2022, 3:05 pm
Updated Friday, 1st July 2022, 4:01 pm

We selected just a few great photos for you to look at from the hundreds which were submitted to our Facebook page

1. Milo

'My gorgeous Milo' - submitted by Kelly Noton

Photo: Kelly Noton

2. Meg

Amy Bown nominated 'our gorgeous collie Meg'

Photo: Amy Bown

3. Bobby

Tamara Jane Greatorex Hughes nominated 'My beautiful happy cavalier Bobby'

Photo: Tamara Jane Greatorex Hughes

4. Bentley

Sharon Cowell: Our Jack Russell Terrier, Bentley. He was a rescue from the RSPCA. We were his third home in three years and he had been stabbed in his previous home !

Photo: Sharon Cowell

