In the first of two journeys across Derbyshire this weekend, the aircraft’s flight over Walton Holymoorside Primary School this afternoon (Saturday) was a highlight of the school’s summer fair. En route, the formation team was spotted flying over Pilsley, Wingerworth and later above Wadshelf before heading on to Cressbrook, Buxton and Southport.

Tomorrow the Red Arrows will be flying through the Peak District on their return from Southport Air Show and are expected to pass north of Grindleford at 7.33pm and over Matlock at 7.34pm. The route may take the aircraft over Ladybower reservoir, Bamford and Chatsworth. The Red Arrows will fly east to the north of Mansfield, over Thoresby Lake at 7.37pm before landing at their base in RAF Waddington, Lincolnshire at 7.41pm – just in time to watch England footballers take on Spain in the Euro final!