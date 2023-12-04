News you can trust since 1855
Your pictures: 46 fantastic photos show Derbyshire residents enjoying fun in the snow

Derbyshire woke up to a blanket of snow on Sunday and here are some brilliant pictures sent in by our readers.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 4th Dec 2023, 14:39 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 14:55 GMT

December has kicked off in true Christmas fashion with the arrival of snow and residents have made the most of the winter wonderland.

Photos include sledging, pets playing in the snow, even an ice bath – and a fantastic collection of creative snowmen!

Michelle Towndrow sent in this photo of this little one enjoying the snow in Clay Cros.

1. Snow fun

Michelle Towndrow sent in this photo of this little one enjoying the snow in Clay Cros. Photo: Michelle Towndrow

Lina Liea submitted this photo of the 'biggest snowman in chesterfield ⛄️☃️'

2. Giant snowman

Lina Liea submitted this photo of the 'biggest snowman in chesterfield ⛄️☃️' Photo: Lina Liea

A cute photo by Rebecca Rose

3. Snow friends

A cute photo by Rebecca Rose Photo: Rebecca Rose

Sarah Paterson's three-year-old son looks very proud of his snowman

4. All smiles

Sarah Paterson's three-year-old son looks very proud of his snowman Photo: Sarah Paterson

