Your pictures: 46 fantastic photos show Derbyshire residents enjoying fun in the snow
Derbyshire woke up to a blanket of snow on Sunday and here are some brilliant pictures sent in by our readers.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 4th Dec 2023, 14:39 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 14:55 GMT
December has kicked off in true Christmas fashion with the arrival of snow and residents have made the most of the winter wonderland.
Photos include sledging, pets playing in the snow, even an ice bath – and a fantastic collection of creative snowmen!
1 / 12