Your pictures: 42 moving photos of Derbyshire rescue pets and their heart-warming stories

We're a nation of animal lovers so it’s no surprise that so many Derbyshire Times readers have provided loving home to deserving rescue pets over the years.

In some cases rescuing them from neglect, cruelty or abandonment – readers have shared their stories and how much joy their animals have brought to their lives.

In one story lurcher Jess had never lived indoors and had to fight for food, in another case kitten Tinkerbell was abandoned at nine days old and had to be bottle fed.

The RSPCA has asked people to consider adopting a pet as many rescue centres are full to bursting.

In Derbyshire, the RSPCA is on course to receive 430 reports of animal abandonment this year - marking a 35.2% rise when compared to the number of reports received in the local community in 2020.

Dermot Murphy, who heads the RSPCA frontline rescue teams, said: “We’re desperately concerned about the coming winter months in Derbyshire- abandonments have soared and many rescue centres are full to bursting, so we are facing an unprecedented winter crisis.

“Our rescue teams are set to be busier than ever this Christmas - so we need animal lovers to join the Christmas rescue and donate to help us be there for animals in desperate need as neglect and abandonment soars.”

1 . Rescue pets Sarah Callaghan said: "Our 2 cats are 13 now. Have always had rescue animals, never bought." Photo: Sarah Callaghan Photo Sales

2 . Rescue pets Ellen Cullum submitted this photo. She said: "All rescues. Living the dream in a cardboard box instead of on a huge chenille bed." Photo: Ellen Cullum Photo Sales

3 . Rescue pets Kaan and Kiz were both street dogs in Turkey before being rescued by Emma Jane Spendlow. Photo: Emma Jane Spendlow Photo Sales