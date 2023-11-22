Your pictures: 42 moving photos of Derbyshire rescue pets and their heart-warming stories
In some cases rescuing them from neglect, cruelty or abandonment – readers have shared their stories and how much joy their animals have brought to their lives.
In one story lurcher Jess had never lived indoors and had to fight for food, in another case kitten Tinkerbell was abandoned at nine days old and had to be bottle fed.
The RSPCA has asked people to consider adopting a pet as many rescue centres are full to bursting.
In Derbyshire, the RSPCA is on course to receive 430 reports of animal abandonment this year - marking a 35.2% rise when compared to the number of reports received in the local community in 2020.
Dermot Murphy, who heads the RSPCA frontline rescue teams, said: “We’re desperately concerned about the coming winter months in Derbyshire- abandonments have soared and many rescue centres are full to bursting, so we are facing an unprecedented winter crisis.
“Our rescue teams are set to be busier than ever this Christmas - so we need animal lovers to join the Christmas rescue and donate to help us be there for animals in desperate need as neglect and abandonment soars.”