More than 3,500 supporters took on the annual 10km walk, sponsored by Magpie Beauty, which started and finished at Chesterfield Football Club’s stadium on Saturday 28 June.

This year’s event smashed the previous record of 3,404 participants set in 2024 as a total of 3,500 people turned out to walk for the hospice.

Walkers have already helped raise more than £280,000 to help fund Ashgate’s palliative and end of life care in North Derbyshire, and there’s still more to come, with donations open until the end of July.

Thank you to everyone who has submitted a photo from the event. We’ve received hundreds of wonderful images and a selection can be seen in our gallery below.

1 . sw27.jpg A record-breaking turnout of participants in the annual Sparkle Night Walk turned the streets of Chesterfield pink and raised more than £280,000 for Ashgate Hospice.

2 . Sparkle Night Walk 2025 Linisha , Zoe and Stacey.

3 . Sparkle Night Walk 2025 Sparkle Night Walk 2025