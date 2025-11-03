Your photos: Spooky season fun as Derbyshire families capture the spirit of Halloween in 43 great photos

Children had frightfully good fun dressing up as witches, skeletons and pumpkins, thanks to their creative grown-ups who sourced the outfits and proved a dab hand at face painting
We asked for your dress-up photos – and you didn’t let us down!
Is there anyone on these pictures that you recognise….or are the disguises and make-up just too good?
Halloween high spirits in photos posted on the Derbyshire Times' Facebook site. Photo: Submitted
Teddy 6 as a ghost, Koda 3 as a zombie and nine-month-old Wynter-Rae in this photo sent in by Courtney Rebecca Plumtree. Photo: Courtney Rebecca Plumtree
Emilia, 3, and Rebecca, 1, dressed as a pirate and a cat at a Halloween party at Jolly Melodies Newbold. Photo submitted by Katie Grace. Photo: Katie Grace
Harrison, 11, as Jigsaw in this photo submitted by Nicola Helliwell. Photo: Nicola Helliwell