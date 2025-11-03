Derbyshire Times news bulletin 3rd November

Your photos: Spooky season fun as Derbyshire families capture the spirit of Halloween in 43 great photos

By Gay Bolton
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 20:53 GMT
Families across Derbyshire wore scarily good costumes to get into the spirit of Halloween.

Children had frightfully good fun dressing up as witches, skeletons and pumpkins, thanks to their creative grown-ups who sourced the outfits and proved a dab hand at face painting

We asked for your dress-up photos – and you didn’t let us down!

Is there anyone on these pictures that you recognise….or are the disguises and make-up just too good?

Halloween high spirits in photos posted on the Derbyshire Times' Facebook site.

1. Halloween 2025

Halloween high spirits in photos posted on the Derbyshire Times' Facebook site. Photo: Submitted

Teddy 6 as a ghost, Koda 3 as a zombie and nine-month-old Wynter-Rae in this photo sent in by Courtney Rebecca Plumtree.

2. Halloween fancy dress 2025

Teddy 6 as a ghost, Koda 3 as a zombie and nine-month-old Wynter-Rae in this photo sent in by Courtney Rebecca Plumtree. Photo: Courtney Rebecca Plumtree

Emilia, 3, and Rebecca, 1, dressed as a pirate and a cat at a Halloween party at Jolly Melodies Newbold. Photo submitted by Katie Grace.

3. Halloween 2025

Emilia, 3, and Rebecca, 1, dressed as a pirate and a cat at a Halloween party at Jolly Melodies Newbold. Photo submitted by Katie Grace. Photo: Katie Grace

Harrison, 11, as Jigsaw in this photo submitted by Nicola Helliwell.

4. Halloween 2025

Harrison, 11, as Jigsaw in this photo submitted by Nicola Helliwell. Photo: Nicola Helliwell

