Your photos: great pictures show how Derbyshire celebrated the King's Coronation with lavish street parties, events and fancy dress

Derbyshire celebrated the Coronation in style, with parties and events across the bank holiday weekend.

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 9th May 2023, 13:43 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 15:41 BST

Here are some of your photos from King Charles’ Coronation celebrations over the bank holiday weekend.

Neighbours raised a glass and waved union flags and streets were decked out in bunting and red, white and blue balloons for the joyful occasion.

Nick Rhodes captured this lovely photo of visitors and stall holders at Chesterfield's outdoor market celebrating. Bunting and flags decorated the town centre.

1. Coronation

Nick Rhodes captured this lovely photo of visitors and stall holders at Chesterfield's outdoor market celebrating. Bunting and flags decorated the town centre. Photo: NICK RHODES

Coronation events in Vicar Lane.

2. Coronation

Coronation events in Vicar Lane. Photo: NICK RHODES

Coronation events in Vicar Lane.

3. Coronation

Coronation events in Vicar Lane. Photo: NICK RHODES

River Network Charity celebrates King Charles III Coronation with a community party in Matlock.

4. Coronation

River Network Charity celebrates King Charles III Coronation with a community party in Matlock. Photo: Terry Eckersley

