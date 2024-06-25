Your photos from record-breaking Sparkle Night Walk for Ashgate Hospice

You may be able to spot yourself or someone you know among the dozens of photos that have flooded the Derbyshire Times’ Facebook page.

This year’s event set a record with more than 3,400 supporters stepping out for the 10km walk on Saturday.

Joanne Yates posted: “I was lucky enough to marshall this wonderful event - there were three 16-year-old lads who came in first having run the route in only 60 mins. They turned immediately round and ran back down the route to cheer everyone else on. Well done boys - you should be very proud of yourselves.”

The walk has raised at least £220,000 towards providing care for the residents of north Derbyshire. A video thanking everyone for their support has been released by Ashgate Hospice.

1 . Sparkle Night Walk 2024 Sarah Warner posted this photo with the caption: "The nursing team from the Inpatient Unit at Ashgate Hospice getting our Sparkle on for our amazing patients and families."

2 . Sparkle Night Walk 2024 Megan Louise Stone posted: "Me, my best friends and my mum! It was my mum's first year and we did it in memory of my dad who passed from cancer in March."

3 . Sparkle Night Walk 2024 Samia Hilton posted this photo. Do you know any of the walkers?