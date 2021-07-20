Gayle Leishman's children Ryan, Ross, Enma-Rae and Elliott chill out in an inflatable pool in their back garden.
Your photos and hot tips for cooling off in Derbyshire’s heatwave

Sweltering families have been diving into paddling pools and reaching for cold drinks as temperatures in scorching hot Derbyshire rise to levels more commonly found in Mediterranean countries.

By Gay Bolton
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 8:46 pm

With outdoor thermometers nudging 30degC during the day and sleeping very difficult on warm nights, we asked readers for photos and suggestions on how to cool off.

Brad Moore suggested on our Facebook page: “Cold showers, cold wet flannels, and a fan that blows air around the room.”

Andrew Liston said: "I go to Iceland, open the freezers and pretend I'm after whatever in the bottom, look at the label for a bit and move onto the next freezer.”

1. Splashing time

Franco, 6, and Rocco, 4, cool off in the garden of their home in Tapton in this photo submitted by their mum Maria Colley.

Photo: Maria Colley

2. HIgh jumps

Jenny Blakey posted this photo of her sons Rory, 7, and Dougie, 5, jumping into a paddling pool in the family's garden at Lea Bridge. Jenny said: "They loved it! "

Photo: Jenny Blakey

3. Pool fun

Carole Sadler posted this photo of her one-year-old grandson Ralph Jones, from Whittington, Chesterfield.

Photo: Carole Sadler

4. Sunny smile

Elizabeth Jean posted this photo of an adorable baby wearing a sunhat.

Photo: Elizabeth Jean

