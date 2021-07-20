Your photos and hot tips for cooling off in Derbyshire’s heatwave

With outdoor thermometers nudging 30degC during the day and sleeping very difficult on warm nights, we asked readers for photos and suggestions on how to cool off.

Brad Moore suggested on our Facebook page: “Cold showers, cold wet flannels, and a fan that blows air around the room.”

Andrew Liston said: "I go to Iceland, open the freezers and pretend I'm after whatever in the bottom, look at the label for a bit and move onto the next freezer.”

1. Splashing time Franco, 6, and Rocco, 4, cool off in the garden of their home in Tapton in this photo submitted by their mum Maria Colley.

2. HIgh jumps Jenny Blakey posted this photo of her sons Rory, 7, and Dougie, 5, jumping into a paddling pool in the family's garden at Lea Bridge. Jenny said: "They loved it! "

3. Pool fun Carole Sadler posted this photo of her one-year-old grandson Ralph Jones, from Whittington, Chesterfield.

4. Sunny smile Elizabeth Jean posted this photo of an adorable baby wearing a sunhat.