Your photos: 34 pictures show Derbyshire enjoying a springtime snow day from sledging to snowman making
Residents in Derbyshire woke up to wintry scenes this morning with the area blanketed by heavy snowfall overnight.
By Julia Rodgerson
14 hours ago
Snow started falling in the middle of the night and by morning the county was covered in a few inches – seeing most schools closed for the day.
Families made the most of the wintry weather – with snowman making and sledging taking place.
Furry friends also joined in the fun as these photos – submitted by readers – show.
