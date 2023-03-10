News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Families across Derbyshire enjoyed a snow day!
Families across Derbyshire enjoyed a snow day!
Families across Derbyshire enjoyed a snow day!

Your photos: 34 pictures show Derbyshire enjoying a springtime snow day from sledging to snowman making

Residents in Derbyshire woke up to wintry scenes this morning with the area blanketed by heavy snowfall overnight.

By Julia Rodgerson
14 hours ago

Snow started falling in the middle of the night and by morning the county was covered in a few inches – seeing most schools closed for the day.

Families made the most of the wintry weather – with snowman making and sledging taking place.

Furry friends also joined in the fun as these photos – submitted by readers – show.

Such happy faces! Briony Mellor said: "My girls enjoying the snow!"

1. Springtime snow

Such happy faces! Briony Mellor said: "My girls enjoying the snow!"

Photo: ugc

Photo Sales
All set for sledging in this photo by Gemma Muckle

2. Springtime snow

All set for sledging in this photo by Gemma Muckle

Photo: ugc

Photo Sales
A very busy Eastwood Park, Hasland, by Nick Rhodes

3. Springtime snow

A very busy Eastwood Park, Hasland, by Nick Rhodes

Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
Becca Booth submitted this photo of Baloo enjoying the snow!

4. Springtime snow

Becca Booth submitted this photo of Baloo enjoying the snow!

Photo: ugc

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9
DerbyshireResidents