Your photos: 31 pictures show Derbyshire and the Peak District transformed into winter wonderland by heavy overnight snow

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 19th Nov 2024, 11:44 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 13:09 GMT
Derbyshire folk woke up to a winter wonderland scene this morning after the first heavy snow of the season landed overnight.

It has led to some schools around the county being shut and the chance for children of all ages to get out and have some fun.

Our county is beautiful enough at the best of times, and even more so this morning with beauty spots around the area blanketed in snow.

The current freezing conditions are set to continue for the rest of the week and more snow expected in some parts of the county.

Thank you to everyone who has submitted photos.

Adorable photo submitted by Lauren Wood. She said: "Out building a snowman at 7.30am with an excited 3 year old ⛄"

1. Snow much fun!

Adorable photo submitted by Lauren Wood. She said: "Out building a snowman at 7.30am with an excited 3 year old ⛄" Photo: Lauren Wood

Staveley

2. Staveley

Staveley Photo: Meg Budworth

Ruth Evans sent in this photo of Holbrook.

3. Holbrook

Ruth Evans sent in this photo of Holbrook. Photo: Ruth Evans

Cally Reavette said: "First snow for my youngest."

4. First snow

Cally Reavette said: "First snow for my youngest." Photo: Cally Reavette

