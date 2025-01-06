Your photos: 20 adorable photos show Derbyshire children and pets enjoying the snow

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 6th Jan 2025, 15:11 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 15:11 GMT
Families and dog owners took advantage of the winter wonderland to get out and about in the snow.

Derbyshire folk woke up to a winter wonderland scene on Sunday morning after the first heavy snow of the year landed overnight.

Derbyshire Times readers sent in photos of their children and four-legged friends wrapped up tightly in their coats playing in the snow.

Thank you to everyone who has submitted photos.

Isabel and Puggle-Pooh enjoyed making their snow man.

January snow

Isabel and Puggle-Pooh enjoyed making their snow man. Photo: Hannah Janet Collings

Sasha Ashleigh's dalmatian wrapped up warm.

January snow

Sasha Ashleigh's dalmatian wrapped up warm. Photo: Sasha Ashleigh

The snow doesn't stop carers. Benjamin Elliott said: "Getting my partner Marina around all the elderly she cares for so they’re fed, medicated and warm 💪🏼Snow isn’t bad enough for the 4x4."

January snow

The snow doesn't stop carers. Benjamin Elliott said: "Getting my partner Marina around all the elderly she cares for so they’re fed, medicated and warm 💪🏼Snow isn’t bad enough for the 4x4." Photo: Benjamin Elliott

This little one was busy making a snowman

January snow

This little one was busy making a snowman Photo: Storm Steele

