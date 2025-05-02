Your photos: 18 pictures of Derbyshire people basking in the May sunshine - including children and dogs enjoying ice creams

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 2nd May 2025, 14:16 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 14:20 BST
Temperatures have surged across Derbyshire this week, exceeding 20° across much of the county.

Derbyshire has been hit by a mini-heatwave, and with another bank holiday weekend approaching, residents will be hoping that the sunny spell continues.

We asked readers to share their photos of how you’ve been enjoying the warm weather – and we’ve been sent some lovely snaps.

Children enjoying ice creams and dogs basking in the sunshine are just some of the lovely pictures in our gallery.

Looking ahead to the weekend the Met Office predicts Saturday will be generally dry with bright or sunny spells with maximum temperature 20 °C.

The outlook for Sunday to Tuesday is mainly dry conditions with bright or sunny spells but feeling much cooler.

Isabel and Puggle-Pooh enjoying their ice creams.

1. May sunshine

Isabel and Puggle-Pooh enjoying their ice creams. Photo: Hannah Janet Collings

Helen Howard enjoying an impressive ice cream at Chatsworth House

2. May sunshine

Helen Howard enjoying an impressive ice cream at Chatsworth House Photo: Helen Howard

Ronnie Ryan keeping cool in the sunshine 🌞

3. May sunshine

Ronnie Ryan keeping cool in the sunshine 🌞 Photo: Jade Rouse

Sophie Kane said: "My Arlo having fun at the park after nursery."

4. May sunshine

Sophie Kane said: "My Arlo having fun at the park after nursery." Photo: Sophie Kane

