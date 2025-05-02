Derbyshire has been hit by a mini-heatwave, and with another bank holiday weekend approaching, residents will be hoping that the sunny spell continues.

We asked readers to share their photos of how you’ve been enjoying the warm weather – and we’ve been sent some lovely snaps.

Children enjoying ice creams and dogs basking in the sunshine are just some of the lovely pictures in our gallery.

Looking ahead to the weekend the Met Office predicts Saturday will be generally dry with bright or sunny spells with maximum temperature 20 °C.

The outlook for Sunday to Tuesday is mainly dry conditions with bright or sunny spells but feeling much cooler.

1 . May sunshine Isabel and Puggle-Pooh enjoying their ice creams. Photo: Hannah Janet Collings Photo Sales

2 . May sunshine Helen Howard enjoying an impressive ice cream at Chatsworth House Photo: Helen Howard Photo Sales

3 . May sunshine Ronnie Ryan keeping cool in the sunshine 🌞 Photo: Jade Rouse Photo Sales