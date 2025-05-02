Derbyshire has been hit by a mini-heatwave, and with another bank holiday weekend approaching, residents will be hoping that the sunny spell continues.
We asked readers to share their photos of how you’ve been enjoying the warm weather – and we’ve been sent some lovely snaps.
Children enjoying ice creams and dogs basking in the sunshine are just some of the lovely pictures in our gallery.
Looking ahead to the weekend the Met Office predicts Saturday will be generally dry with bright or sunny spells with maximum temperature 20 °C.
The outlook for Sunday to Tuesday is mainly dry conditions with bright or sunny spells but feeling much cooler.
