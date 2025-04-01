Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A crack squad of wacky pilots which entertained thousands of viewers on Britain’s Got Talent is now on a recruiting mission.

Barlow Red Barrows – described as lower and slower than the famous Red Arrows fliers – is looking to swell its ranks with two training days in April. Terry Allison, one of the longest-serving members, said: “People will have to have a sense of fun, humility and a liking for beer and pickled onions because that more or less fuels the Red Barrows.”

What puts this north Derbyshire aerial display team in a league of its own is that its members pilot wheelbarrows. Their well-drilled formations include lifting barrows into the air. Terry said: “To get to show level can be an exhaustive period but we supply all the training and the uniforms needed for the pilots to perform.”

The squad’s next training and practice sessions are at Barlow Village Hall’s recreation ground on April 5 and 12 at 9.30am.

In the run-up to a summer season of performances, the Barlow Red Arrows took part in a live audition for the current series of Britain’s Got Talent after being contacted by producers who had seen them on YouTube.

Terry said: "We were very nervous, as it was not just the judges but the 2000 members of the audience. The rehearsal did not go to plan and as we were about to go on live, a few prayers were said and a fuel stop of pork pies. But the pilots performed magnificently with confidence and accuracy achieving four yeses from the judges. Ant and Dec got into the spirit of things guiding us off stage with hand lights. There was an air of disbelief but also a sense of mission accomplished as we were to appear on prime time TV which would greatly endorse our work.”

Britain’s Got Talent judge Bruno Tonioli described Barlow Red Barrows as having “a very British sense of humour and it made me laugh.” Fellow adjudicator Amanda Holden said that she loved their act.

Terry said: “We’re not sure whether we’ll progress to the semi-finals because that is at the judges’ discretion. The biggest thing that we could have asked for happened, that we got an appearance on prime-time television. When we have appearances at future carnivals and shows, we can say ‘as seen on Britain’s Got Talent.’ ”

The Red Barrows was launched for a bit of a laugh at Barlow Carnival in 2014. Terry, who chairs the carnival, said: “It's absolutely escalated and we're appearing in many fetes, carnivals and agricultural shows across the East Midlands and a bit wider.

"It gives us an excuse to make complete fools of ourselves while raising money for charity.” The squad has donated more than £85,000 to good causes supporting cancer patients and children in need.

Accountants, engineers and health service professionals are among the members of the Barlow Red Barrows. Terry, 57, who worked in engineering management before he retired, said: “Our oldest member is David Johnston – he’s 80 – and led us on Britain’s Got Talent but he is stepping down this year. The youngest member is Ricky Payling who is 54.”

Founder member Richard Brougham, and Terry, who joined the Red Barrows the year after its launch, are the only two wheelbarrow pilots who live in Barlow. A couple of the squad reside in Dronfield and the others live in Sheffield or near the city.

Wheelbarrow stunts aren’t without risks. “There have been a couple of near misses,” said Terry. “We have had one high speed crash on a flypast, where the barrowers did not turn the right way and did actually collide - but no fatalities. We don't have any ejector seats or parachutes - it's all straightforward wheelbarrow piloting.”

Lower and slower than the Red Arrows they may be, but the wheelbarrow squad’s mission has been recognised by the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team. Terry said: “We got a signed poster from the Red Arrows wishing us good luck on all our future manoeuvres. We auctioned it at one of our charity events.”

Barlow Red Barrows will be performing at Barlow Carnival on Saturday, August 16. Meanwhile, potential recruits who wish to sign up for training with the squad or want to find out further details should email: [email protected]