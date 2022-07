And it’s going to get even hotter at the start of the working week when the barometer climbs to an eye-watering 33 degrees on Monday.

So how do you stay cool when it’s warm enough to fry an egg on your car bonnet?

A paddling pool in the back garden seems to be the favourite choice among our social media followers – but it’s a race between children and dogs as to who can jump in first!

Check out these adorable photos that were submitted to the Derbyshire Times’ Facebook page.

1. Kids' zone Children test the water in this cute photo submitted by Jessica Liversidge

2. Lucky dip Deborah Dixon posted this photo of a girl cooling off in an impressive paddling pool.

3. Paw-fect place Claire Leger wrote: "Put the pool out for the dogs."

4. Pool hound Lucy Siddall posted this photo of a pet playing with balls in a paddling pool.