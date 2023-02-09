Youngsters in Derbyshire Police's mini police scheme learn all about 'fatal four' and road safety
‘Mini’ police officers in Shirebrook have been learning all about road safety.
The scheme, launched in 2021, is designed to give young children the opportunity to learn about their safety, their role within their community and how the police work to keep them safe.
Members of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhoods team worked with youngster’s at the town’s Model Village Primary School. They learned about the ‘fatal four’ – speeding, drink and drug-driving, using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seatbelt, the most common reasons for deaths and serious injuries on the road.
A team spokesman said: “Our mini police set up their own mini road-side operation with a speed gun and some handmade speed limit signs. “They also had a special visit from one of our traffic officers and one of our high-powered vehicles. They really enjoyed looking around the vehicle, learning all about what our traffic officers do in their jobs and asked some
fantastic questions about road safety.”