The scheme, launched in 2021, is designed to give young children the opportunity to learn about their safety, their role within their community and how the police work to keep them safe.

A team spokesman said: “Our mini police set up their own mini road-side operation with a speed gun and some handmade speed limit signs. “They also had a special visit from one of our traffic officers and one of our high-powered vehicles. They really enjoyed looking around the vehicle, learning all about what our traffic officers do in their jobs and asked some