Youngsters in Derbyshire Police's mini police scheme learn all about 'fatal four' and road safety

‘Mini’ police officers in Shirebrook have been learning all about road safety.

By Jon Ball
33 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 2:08pm

The scheme, launched in 2021, is designed to give young children the opportunity to learn about their safety, their role within their community and how the police work to keep them safe.

Members of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhoods team worked with youngster’s at the town’s Model Village Primary School. They learned about the ‘fatal four’ – speeding, drink and drug-driving, using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seatbelt, the most common reasons for deaths and serious injuries on the road.

A team spokesman said: “Our mini police set up their own mini road-side operation with a speed gun and some handmade speed limit signs. “They also had a special visit from one of our traffic officers and one of our high-powered vehicles. They really enjoyed looking around the vehicle, learning all about what our traffic officers do in their jobs and asked some

Shirebrook mini police inspect a police car. The mini police scheme launched in 2021 and is designed to give young children the opportunity to learn about their safety, their role within their community and how the police work to keep them safe.
fantastic questions about road safety.”

A 'mini police officer' sprays the pavement, under the guidance of a Derbyshire Police officer. Mini Police from the Model Village Primary School have been learning about road safety and how to keep themselves and other road users safe.
One of the street markings. It has been applied by Shirebrook's mini police as part of their work to improve road safety, by urging pedestrians to look up and pay attention to a potential hazard.