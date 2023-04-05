A young man from Pinxton has been raising money for our most vulnerable Armed Forces veterans.

Tommy Atkins and his dad, Mark, joined the ‘Great Tommy Sleep Out’. Equipped with just a make-shift tent a few essentials like a fire, a camping chair and a camping stove, Tommy and his dad have been sleeping out under the stars in their back garden every weekend during March.

Tommy asked his dad to see if he could help raise money for the veterans in order to to help give them some warmth and a place to sleep. Mark was so proud of his son and he has fully supported him during his fundraising, which to date has raised over £650, but donations are still coming in.

Pictured is Cllr Tom Munro, Martin and Cllr Mary Dooley presenting the certificate of achievement to Tommy (2nd from left)

When he was asked why he wanted to help the veterans Tommy replied: “I want to give the homeless veterans some warmth and a place to sleep, because they risked their lives in war for us.”