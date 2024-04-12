Young people’s bereavement support group awarded grant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hidden Forest bereavement support group – based in Ashbourne - applied to Platform Housing Group’s Community Chest in order to deliver the seven-week programme.

The grant comes from a funding pot for Platform customers and local charities, clubs and other not-for-profit organisations; applications are welcomed if their work or project directly benefits Platform customers. All applications are assessed against specific eligibility criteria by customers who sit on its Customer Experience Panel.

The funding will provide young people aged 7 to 21 years the opportunity to explore their experiences by connecting with their feelings through nature. By integrating nature, the narrative tree, forest school principles and psychotherapeutic theories, the group provides a holistic approach that offers tangible benefits.

Sally Wigginton, Director at The Hidden Forest said: “We are really grateful to Platform Housing Group for this invaluable funding. By providing such support services to children and young people effected by loss and bereavement, our aim is for the project to contribute to improved mental health outcomes at a time when poor mental health in our young people is at an all time high. Our symbolic approach to storytelling and expression will help them articulate their experiences and create a path for them to navigate through their loss and bereavement.”

Marion Duffy, Chief Operations Officer at Platform Housing Group said: “It is humbling to support such a worthwhile and valuable programme. We believe the long lasting benefits of the project extend beyond individual outcomes, encompassing broader societal transformations and positive changes within the community. By investing in the health, well being and opportunities of vulnerable and disadvantaged children and young people, the project will contribute to building a more inclusive, equitable and thriving society for generations to come.”

The statistics around loss and bereavement make for sobering reading:

· A parent of children under 18 dies every 22 minutes in the UK; this equates to approximately 23,600 parents per year, leaving around 111 children bereaved of a parent every day;