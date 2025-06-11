Young people bring colour to Derbyshire town in community mural project - celebrating their area's unique character

The Dronfield Mural Project is a creative initiative that brings together young people, schools, and community partners to design and paint a large-scale public artwork that reflects the spirit and identity of the town.

The project is led by local artist Natasha Clarke, who has been working with Dronfield Police Safer Neighbourhood Team, North East Derbyshire District Council Community Safety Partnership, Rynkeld Homes and local schools including Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School, Unstone Juniors, St Andrew’s Cof E, Gorseybrigg, William Levick, Stonelow Juniors, Penny Acres, Dronfield Juniors and Northfields.

Over the last few months, Natasha has delivered a series of workshops with nearly 500 students, exploring themes of community, belonging, local heritage, and pride of place.

Students were encouraged to contribute drawings, words, and symbols that capture what Dronfield means to them.

Their ideas have been carefully woven into the final mural design, ensuring the piece truly represents the voices of its youngest residents.

Natasha said: “This project is all about celebrating Dronfield’s unique character while empowering young people to make a lasting mark on their town.

“Through creativity and collaboration, we’re building something that the whole community can be proud of.”

The mural will be painted on the Underpass and Concrete Pillars of Gosforth Drive.

Students will also have the opportunity to take part in the painting process, bringing their ideas to life with brushes in hand.

To honour the creativity and collaboration behind the project, a public mural celebration event will be held on Sunday, July 20 at 3pm, where the finished artwork will be officially unveiled.

All students, families, and community members are warmly invited to attend and celebrate the young people’s achievements.

In addition to the physical mural, a curated selection of student artwork and behind-the-scenes images from the workshops will be showcased in a dedicated online gallery, allowing their contributions to be shared widely and preserved as part of the project's legacy.

This inspiring project aims to uplift the local environment, foster intergenerational pride, and show how public art can unite and energise communities.

1 . The Dronfield Mural Project The Dronfield Mural Project is a creative initiative that brings together young people, schools, and community partners to design and paint a large-scale public artwork that reflects the spirit and identity of the town. Photo: Dronfield Police SNT Photo Sales

2 . The Dronfield Mural Project The project is led by local artist Natasha Clarke, who has delivered a series of workshops with nearly 500 students, exploring themes of community, belonging, local heritage, and pride of place. Photo: Dronfield Police SNT Photo Sales

3 . The Dronfield Mural Project Students were encouraged to contribute drawings, words, and symbols that capture what Dronfield means to them. Photo: Dronfield Police SNT Photo Sales