Young man found hanged in woods, inquest hears

An inquest has opened into the death of a young man who was found hanged in woods.

Christopher Hedworth, 23, of Portland Road, Nether Langwith, was found on May 26 this year in woods in Welbeck, near Worksop, Nottinghamshire.

The Steel worker was pronounced dead at 6.40pm, an inquest held today at Chesterfield Coroner's Court heard.

Assistant coroner for Derbyshire, Emma Serrano, said a full inquest could not be held yet as she did not have all of the information including background into his mental health.

A review will take place on August 22 before a date for the full inquest is set.