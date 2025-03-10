Young girl with cuts and bruises as dad receives threats –  after incident in popular Derbyshire park

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 10th Mar 2025, 21:42 BST
Police are appealing for information after an incident in Alfreton.

The incident took place around 4.15 pm on Saturday, March 8, in Alfreton Park when a young girl was knocked over by another child on a ‘motorised bike’.

Most Popular

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “The girl is understood to have sustained cuts and bruising.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Following the incident the girl’s father was reportedly threatened by an adult accompanying the child who was riding the bike.”

The incident took place in  Alfreton Park and saw a young girl was knocked over by another child on a motorised bike.placeholder image
The incident took place in  Alfreton Park and saw a young girl was knocked over by another child on a motorised bike.

Police have now launched an appeal for information regarding the incident.

Anyone who can help officers with their enquiries should contact Derbyshire on any of the following methods, quoting reference 25*140094.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice