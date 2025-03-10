Police are appealing for information after an incident in Alfreton.

The incident took place around 4.15 pm on Saturday, March 8, in Alfreton Park when a young girl was knocked over by another child on a ‘motorised bike’.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “The girl is understood to have sustained cuts and bruising.

“Following the incident the girl’s father was reportedly threatened by an adult accompanying the child who was riding the bike.”

Police have now launched an appeal for information regarding the incident.

Anyone who can help officers with their enquiries should contact Derbyshire on any of the following methods, quoting reference 25*140094.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.